Patch 1.4.0

Short shots with all clubs should now be easier! Thank you all for the feedback!
All clubs can now have their power adjusted between 50% and 100% power by tapping Shift / X.
Holding Shift / X is now used to enable ignoring collisions in the shot preview.
Changes
- Enable max power adjustments for all clubs, not just putters
- Tap Shift / X to adjust power on all clubs
- Hold Shift / X to ignore collisions in the shot preview
- Adjust controls UI for the above changes
- Fix an error that could occur when quitting the game
Changed files in this update