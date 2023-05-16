 Skip to content

Golfinite update for 16 May 2023

Patch 1.4.0

Patch 1.4.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Short shots with all clubs should now be easier! Thank you all for the feedback!

All clubs can now have their power adjusted between 50% and 100% power by tapping Shift / X.
Holding Shift / X is now used to enable ignoring collisions in the shot preview.

Changes

  • Enable max power adjustments for all clubs, not just putters
  • Tap Shift / X to adjust power on all clubs
  • Hold Shift / X to ignore collisions in the shot preview
  • Adjust controls UI for the above changes
  • Fix an error that could occur when quitting the game

