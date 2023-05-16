Update version 1.0.7

[enhancement] Older versions of gif files (GIF87a) and gif files without a "Global Color Table" could not be opened, but these gif files can now be opened.

[new feature] Added "Blending mode" to how to paint with the "Curve brush" tool.

[new feature] Added "Pixel pen" mode to "Curve Brush" tool.

[enhancement] Enabled to scale the brush stroke with Ctrl + Alt click when manipulating control points with the "Curve brush" tool.

[change] Enabled to change the pen pressure of control points by Ctrl + Shift dragging with the "Curve brush" tool.

[enhancement] Enabled to move multiple control points at the same time by Shift-clicking with the "Curve brush" tool.

[enhancement] Enabled to adjust the size of the circle when there is no control point in the circle when moving multiple control points at the same time by Shift-clicking.

[enhancement] Added a mouse cursor (image) that appears when moving a curve with Ctrl + Shift drag.

[enhancement] Reduced drawing delay by increasing the drawing update frequency when adjusting brush strokes etc. with the "Curve brush" tool.

[enhancement] The settings for how to paint with the "Pixel pen" tool are now saved automatically.

[enhancement] The currently selected tool in the "Select tool" window is now a button with a yellow frame to make it stand out.

[enhancement] The currently selected item in the pop-up window that appears when selecting a blending mode etc. is highlighted in white to make it stand out.