Destiny of the World update for 16 May 2023

Release Notes #45 (Version: 1.0.8536.18029)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tuning

  • Adjusted AI Production priorities

Changes:

  • Closing a report now returns you to the reports menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed errors in move map that prevented moving between Copenhagen and Malmo, and Gibraltar and Hoceima

