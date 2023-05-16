Update, Version 20230516

English

############Content################

[Lost in the Sand]You can now find one of the professors you are looking for. (It's optional to find him)

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added a new document: "Professor Singh's Note #5"

[Beneath the Sphinx]Added an investigation board. (The interaction is still working in progress.)

[Outside the Black Pyramid]Reading "An Aten Cultist's Journal #1" now sets up a flag in the game. It will be used in a future puzzle. (As the flag does not exist in previous versions. Please read it again.)

简体中文

############Content################

【迷失于沙粒中】你现在可以找到任务一开始要寻找的两个教授之一了。（找到他是一个非必要的目标。）

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一个新文档：【辛格博士的笔记#5】

【狮身人面像密室】加入了一块调查板。（交互内容仍然在施工中。）

【黑暗金字塔外】阅读【一名阿腾教徒的日志 #1】现在会在程序中触发一个开关。将会用于之后的一个谜题。（由于这个开关不存在于之前的版本中。请再次阅读。）

