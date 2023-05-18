Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe - v1.26.00

A new update is available for Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe.
Here is the full changelog:
GAME ENGINE
- Fixed an issue with HQ attachments and the associated HQ ratings and experiences that could be lost under rare circumstances (Chernobyl).
- Fixed a FREE UNIT error that led to unattackable units if they formed on surrendered and occupied territory and assigned to a Major that was not yet fully mobilized and belligerent (klschult).
- Fixed an error that did not have AI controlled Minors properly upgrade when they could (Elessar2).
- Fixed an issue where subs that dove after an air unit attack did not always remain hidden (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed a National Morale bars drawing error when new Majors are created via a SURRENDER event (Lothos).
- Fixed a sub unit error that allowed you to regain full AP when setting the mode to Hunt after a swap (Soulcollector).
- Fixed a sub unit error that allowed you to regain full AP when setting the mode to Hunt after an attack (Spitfireca).
- Fixed a rare PBEM++ crash error (DethMorgaw).
- Fixed a Research Costs Refund error for games that have RESEARCH disabled (Beriand).
- Fixed a controlled movement error that would lead to a CTD when attempting to move over top of a sub that is hidden under a fully visible sea hex (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed an AI sub raiding error that had subs navigate towards active enemy convoy lines where they are not yet belligerent with the recipient nation (Lothos).
- Fixed an error that would incorrectly reveal silent subs during any type of replay under FoW if they have not yet been spotted (OldCrowBalthazor).
- Fixed an error where disabled resource upgrades were still able to upgrade (Lothos).
- Fixed an automatic preparation for war error that would lead to a CTD under rare circumstances (Yvan1326).
- Fixed a Special Forces amphibious embarkation issue that now has SF focus on available ports and adjacent hexes next to ports before other available embarkation hexes (kjgokc2007, petedalby).
- Fixed a CTD that may occur when using either the sleep, upgrade or reinforce tool and then clicking the prev/next unit buttons (Surt).
- Fixed an AI Transport error that would have AI transports at less than 50% strength possibly embark and then immediately return to port (Lothos).
- Fixed a rare pathfinding error that led to an in game freeze (Von Hugo).
- Fixed an AI turn sub diving error that did not properly hide player control subs from the AI after a dive (Mithrilotter).
- Fixed an issue where towns would sometimes change control, despite not entering or formally gaining control of the town, after being attacked by a unit that moved first before attacking (Chernobyl).
- Rebasing an air unit lowers its spotting range in half, and rebased air units can no longer swap with an adjacent unit (Elessar2, Duedman).
- Air units in fog/rain, snow or sandstorm weather will now have their spotting range reduced to 1 hex (Lothos).
- Air units that attack a unit in fog/rain, snow or sandstorm weather will no longer de-entrench.
- Pathfinding routine optimized with a 3X improvement for some of the worst long distance A to B pathfinding cases.
- Coastal Guns will now fire back at attacking naval units (archmache).
- Defender units that are destroyed before they can retreat will now output a 'Shattered' message to better indicate halved losses for the attacker (Taxman66).
- AI subs will now lock in to Hunt mode if the Fleet script is set to 'Naval Cruise' (Lothos).
- AI OFFENSIVE 'build up plans' will not automatically trigger versus a minor nation that is mobilized, unless the country owner of the OFFENSIVE plan is already at war with the parent of the minor target (Lothos).
- AI subs will no longer try and target land based convoys (Chernobyl).
- The automatic unit morale increase/decrease mechanism for friendly and enemy units upon a country surrender is now halved when more than 15% of the campaign has been played, e.g. the default impact will typically remain within the first year of the campaign.
EDITOR
- Placing a < symbol at the end of the #MAP_POSITION in STRENGTH scripts will allow for targeted units to be destroyed.
- Units set to a default of zero action points in the Editor can no longer transport.
- Enemy ZoC movement penalty values can now be separately set for land and naval units in the Movement Costs screen.
All Campaigns
- Change the river at Kherson (211,90) to use Major River tile 316 and 561 for the river mouth (Radar8717).
- Yugoslavia and Turkey’s unit facings changed (Hydra).
- Russian Armored Trains are now limited to Infantry Weapons level 2 (Taxman66).
- The cost of Anti-Aircraft Defense research reduced from 125 to 110 MPPs.
- AA units can now be upgraded to level 3 in Anti-Aircraft Defense.
- Soviet Garrisons, Special forces, Mechanized and Cavalry units corrected so they can only upgrade to level 2 Infantry Weapons rather than 3 (Duedman).
- Increased Attack increments for Amphibious Warfare research to 1 against Artillery, Rockets, Light Armour, Tanks, Aircraft and Anti-Aircraft units (Beriand; Chernobyl).
- Increased the base combat attack values for both types of Amphibious Transports from 0 to 1 against Artillery, Rockets, Light Armour, Aircraft and Anti-Aircraft units (Beriand; Chernobyl).
- Increased the chance of the Soviet AI investing in Anti-Aircraft Defense research (Michael Kollmann).
- Saudi Arabian convoy scripts corrected so an active Saudi Arabia will send MPPs to the once it is 10% pro-Allied or more, and also when the USA is still neutral (kischult).
1939 Campaign
- National Morale script triggered by the Allied capture of Oslo should Germany invade Norway via DE 644 added (Duedman).
- Set Lithuania to be 15% pro-Allied and also changed the ALIGNMENT_POSITION checks for DE 457 and DE 458 from Polotsk to Kaunas being in Allied hands, so as to avoid the connected MOBILIZATION_3 scripts from firing when the USSR annexes the Baltic States, but Germany has already annexed the country.
- Added a Strength script penalising Polish unit morale against the Axis AI at Intermediate and above (Mithrilotter).
- DE 601 will now trigger the deployment of a German Garrison unit in Copenhagen (OxfordGuy3).
- Amended the Strategy Guide to reflect that it is territory near Petsamo that transfers to the USSR if they win the Winter War, rather than Petsamo itself (OxfordGuy3).
1939 & 1940 Campaigns
- Changed DE 151 to just check for Paris being in Axis hands, rather than requiring an Axis unit being in Paris (Gilber).
- Duplicated DE 604 with DE 678 so that the same DE fires whether or not the UK supports the Free French (jkap).
- The USSR now receives an AA unit via the Production Queue in July 1940.
- France’s MPP boost on liberation increased from 75 MPPs for 3 turns to 200 MPPs for 3 turns (Mithrilotter).
- 6 and 10 hexes of Warsaw will now show on the map when relevant. Note that this does not take into account other political actions, e.g. the entrance of Axis Minors into the war, the independence or otherwise of the Baltic States, or whether or not Poland has been divided between Germany and the USSR (taffjones).
- The presence of an Italian naval unit within 10-12 hexes of the port of Southampton while Italy is neutral can now trigger the US mobilizing by 2-5% per turn (HarrySmith).
1939, 1940 & 1941 Campaigns
- Added alternative deployment locations for the Anti-Tank units that deploy at Gorky and also for the German Anti-Tank units that deploy at Warsaw (Duedman).
- Soviet Winter can now lead to the loss of Axis units if they are at low strength.
1941 Campaign
- Added #795= Annapolis to the non-English unit.txt files (canuckgamer).
- The USSR now has an AA unit at Kharkov.
1942, 1943 & 1944 Campaigns
- Sortavala (207,45) now starts as under Axis control (artak1998).
1944 Campaign
- Reduced the maximum Mobility upgrade on AA units from level 2 to 1.
