 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drift update for 16 May 2023

Build 5.16.2023.1 - Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11244435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick hotfix for tech asteroid icons not following their asteroid.

Also fixes an edge case where tech asteroids would stop spawning in a longer game session.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159651 Depot 2159651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159652 Depot 2159652
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2159653 Depot 2159653
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link