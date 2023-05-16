Territory – Alpha 5.97 – AI Improvements and Zombies now disabled by default

Changed
- Zombies and Zombie horde attacks are now disabled by default. They are still there if you want to enable them to spawn roaming around the map and/or horde attacks but I have decided to continue with the original plan. There will still be zombie spawn areas (research facility etc) but the roaming enemies for now will be wild animals, hunters, escapees and possibly bandits at some point. Military bases and checkpoints will have soldiers and then there are the dynamic raider and visitor attacks.
- The Zombie settings will only be disabled automatically for new players. Existing players still need to disable them manually if that’s what you want.
- Zombie attack damage increased a little
- Roaming Zombie numbers decreased a little (if they are enabled)
Fixed
- Horde and Raider waypoint code wasn’t working properly. You will now be attacked more often so watch your six and make sure your base defences are ready! You have been warned.
- Bear Trap indicators visibility
- An issue with Trap XP
Added
- AI ragdolls now get snared by bear traps
Improved
- Footsteps
- Ranged AI now walk when they roam
- Increased visitor blaster volume
- Visitor blaster firing rate increased and blaster rounds made more visible
- Ranged AI attack Environment Query
Changed files in this update