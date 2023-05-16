Early Access Update #23 - Challenging challenges

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update for the game, and probably the last content update before the 1.0 release.

This update brings a new set of challenges with restrictive conditions such as don't move, don't get hit, or use don't get past a specific upgrade budget, that will usually require careful consideration when leveling up.

We've also added a bunch of new weapons and trinkets as rewards for these challenges, as well as new achievements (this should be the last batch before release), and some balancing changes and bugfixes for equipment and stages.

New content:

Added 15 new challenges, one for each stage, with challenging unlock conditions.

Added 4 new weapons and 11 new unlockable trinkets.

Gameplay changes:

Decreased Samael skill damage. Samael skill was just too strong, melting bosses in a matter of seconds.

Increased Reroll and Banish cap. While the Favorites system is better suited to get specific items, rerolling/banishing are still useful to tailor level ups on the go, however with the amount of items added lately, 10 rerolls were just not enough for many players, so we've increased the maximum amount a bit.

Increased Chain Lightning power (base+evo). Chain Lightning has been a very popular weapon, but its performance was below expectations, also dragging Azazel down in the process.

Increased Sphere of Destruction power (base). Despite its severe aiming restrictions, Sphere of Destruction didn't have the power to compensate for that. However, the evolution was performing better thanks to the bouncing behavior.

Decreased Poison Root power a bit (evo only). After a recent buff, Poison Root was the highest performing weapon by far. We've toned it down a bit so it performs similarly to the other evolutions.

Increased power of Gaff Deck a bit (evo only). This evolution wasn't performing as well as expected, falling behind even non-evolved weapons.

Increased power of Living Paintbrush (base + evo). While not as bad as Chain Lightning, Living Paintbrush was also a bit behind other weapons, specially the evolution.

Increased power of Spinning Chaos (evo only). Another evolution that wasn't performing as well as intended.

Increased power of Anvil of Heaven (base + evo). Anvil of Heaven is a heavy hitter, but it wasn't hitting hard enough to compensate for its long cooldown.

Adjusted difficulty of Shrine levels. We've adjusted difficulty of specific waves and enemies of the recently added Shrine stages.

Bugfixes: