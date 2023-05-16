Outer Terror v1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11244222 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 16:26:24 UTC by Wendy

Great Day,

We have been pushing since v1.1 to prioritize functionality and additional quality of life for our v1.2 deploy. We still have more ground to cover as we progress but we are so glad you are all along for the ride!!!

v1.2 is Available for update today, 5/16/2023

Changelog Updates v1.2

Coin drop increased to 50%

Vampire queen rest time reduced by 50%.

Fog is more visible

Removed containers from the narrow bridges on KillSwitch to help with FPS

Removed water layer on KillSwitch

Zoomed in camera

Player slid out of dialogue area - player now snaps to closer distance

You can now use the mouse to enter the workshop on the main menu

Fixed softlocking when speaking NPC about artwork

Add-in warning prompt when walking into toxic fog

First time load up show percentage progression text

Bunny man softlocking addressed

‌- Gibs / Violence now saving

Thank you for your continued support of Outer Terror.

Stay Tuned for more updates & more roll-out as our support continues for the game!