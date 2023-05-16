Outer Terror v1.2

Great Day,
We have been pushing since v1.1 to prioritize functionality and additional quality of life for our v1.2 deploy. We still have more ground to cover as we progress but we are so glad you are all along for the ride!!!
v1.2 is Available for update today, 5/16/2023
Changelog Updates v1.2
- Coin drop increased to 50%
- Vampire queen rest time reduced by 50%.
- Fog is more visible
- Removed containers from the narrow bridges on KillSwitch to help with FPS
- Removed water layer on KillSwitch
- Zoomed in camera
- Player slid out of dialogue area - player now snaps to closer distance
- You can now use the mouse to enter the workshop on the main menu
- Fixed softlocking when speaking NPC about artwork
- Add-in warning prompt when walking into toxic fog
- First time load up show percentage progression text
- Bunny man softlocking addressed
- Gibs / Violence now saving
Thank you for your continued support of Outer Terror.
Stay Tuned for more updates & more roll-out as our support continues for the game!
Changed files in this update