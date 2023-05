Share · View all patches · Build 11244195 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 13:52:15 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello soldiers!

Monte Grappa's release is tomorrow, but to give you some extra insight, there will be dev stream live tonight at 8PM CEST/11AM PDT/2PM EDT

Additionally, this will be combined with an AMA, so if you have any questions, be sure to leave them in our Discord!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1556790/Isonzo/

We hope to see you there!