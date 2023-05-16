 Skip to content

Slimy Sextet update for 16 May 2023

Prerelease 1.0.7

Prerelease 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted voice volume blanace for harem scenes a bit.
  • Adjusted code for character sprites' eyes blinking to work properly again after the engine update.
  • Fixed more typos, made more edits.
  • Removed some voice files that were being left unused.
  • Updated credits list.

