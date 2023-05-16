Major Technical Changes / Some New Content Updates

What's New
- Major map improvements focusing on allowing for complex data on chunk edges allowing the map to convey whether an edge can be passed through, whether the player meets those conditions, and whether it is one-way or not.
- The world of Slumberland has been changed in subtle ways to accomodate and better take advantage of the new way the map functions.
- Moon meter overhaul: it now takes fewer moons to heal (five), the meter doesn't fill up and then require one more (a bug that was there before), and there is now a Healed effect on Nemo when it is filled as well as on the meter itself.
- Various new SFX throughout such as on the Zone entry UI.
- New enemies, gimmicks, and tilesets in the Gumdrop Gardens: Gelatonne, Peppermint Wheelie, Bubblegum Turrets, and Cherries / Cherry Bombs.
- New tilesets and bouncy mushrooms in the Mushroom Marsh
- We've moved over to YarnSpinner under the hood to power dialogue. Right now it's not being taken advantage of, but you should soon notice more advanced dialogue options (characters leaving after you've spoken with them, indicating when they have something new to say, saying something different on subsequent conversations, etc.)
- Oblivion has a new look and a new proximity effect which dims the music and plays a scary buzzing noise as you approach it to warn of the danger.
- There's also a new minor overhaul to game feel which I'm not going to specify because I'm curious if people notice it. Please let me know if you spot it!
- Major camera overhaul:
- Nemo can now look up and down (while still respecting camera constraints)
- Some areas can now have "soft top" screen edges (these behave like a Mario ceiling, meaning Nemo can go upwards through it, but the camera won't follow)
- Screen transitions (when the camera slides through from one screen to the next to follow Nemo for secret areas and arenas) are now a bit slower and smoother.
- Soundtrack collectible placeholder can be found in the world
- Rocktopus fixes:
- The rock debris particles now appear in front of Nemo so they can be seen more easily.
- Reduced the lingering hitbox when tentacles slam against the wall.
- Increased the lingering hitbox and animation duration when tentacles stab from above.
- Changed wave of stabbing tentacles attack to prevent players trying to "squeeze" through it.
- Improved the dyslexia friendly font
- I noticed this was fairly popular when watching streamers play the previous build but it had some issues.
- Uses a more bold weight to better match the Baloo Thambi font, and likely be more legible as well.
- This font also now has matching shader variations so that it properly mimics the original fonts drop shadow/outer glow/etc. when those are used.
- Tilemaps of adjacent chunks are now loaded in even if that room won't be "prepped". This corrects some issues where you would sometimes see tiles at the perimeter of a chunk change as adjacent chunks were loaded in or out.
- Improved pathfinding for Little Buddies. BOB is still available in roughly the same spot he was before, and he should do a better job of following Nemo around, though he still doesn't alert you to secrets yet.
- Tweaked the furniture (dressers and chests) interactable areas a bit so it's easier to interact with them at the risk of Nemo's "rummage" animation not always lining up correctly. The plan is to later have Nemo walk into the ideal position when interacting with these items.
- Shooting stars added to title screen above the bedroom.
- Overhaul to how content is arranged in Addressables group. Should not be noticeable except that this will be a larger update.
- Switched to IL2CPP build. This should be more performant though larger as well.
Known Issues
- Some objects will still appear in the incorrect position occasionally (seen with foreground decoration objects). It's more rare than it was before, but the issues is still happening sometimes, likely exacerbated or improved depending on your screen refresh rate.
- Mouse hover on status page isn't working correctly sometimes or on some items (wasd/dpad selection still working fun to highlight different selectable items though)
- Sometimes when transitioning from the bedroom to Slumberland the camera gets stuck at chunk 0,0.
Upcoming/Currently Missing
- Still no choices in dialogue available yet (so no shops/buying stuff) but should be in next build.
- Still very limited content available in this build (roughly a demoable amount of content, meaning still focused on Dreamswept Plains with just a taste of Gumdrop Gardens and Mushroom Marsh).
- Still limited to the Yo-Yo toy. We'll likely add the Bubble Wand and Pogostick in upcoming builds as those will be found in the Gumdrop Gardens and Mushroom Marsh.
