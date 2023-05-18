 Skip to content

Can of Wormholes update for 18 May 2023

Update notes for March 18th 2023

Update notes for 18 May 2023 · Build 11244126

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: The ‘Exit stage’ prompt no longer appears in a misleading time and place.
  • Updated some monitor display images.
  • Level numbers are now briefly shown when starting a level.
  • Slight change to 2-5, 4-6 and 4-8.
  • Changed 4-8’s insight.
  • Split insight puzzles for 3-13 and 8-24 into 2 separate puzzles.
  • Added additional insight puzzles for [spoiler]alternate wire solutions in 1-12, 2-8 and 7-4 that become accessible after learning the wire interaction and completing the puzzles for the first time.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Added entry-specific insight puzzles to puzzles with multiple entry points (Vessel 1 & Vessel 5).[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Made the wire interaction easier to notice in 5-1.[/spoiler]
  • [spoiler]Wires now persist until they are broken manually or when the puzzle is next completed.[/spoiler]

