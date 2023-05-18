- Bug fix: The ‘Exit stage’ prompt no longer appears in a misleading time and place.
- Updated some monitor display images.
- Level numbers are now briefly shown when starting a level.
- Slight change to 2-5, 4-6 and 4-8.
- Changed 4-8’s insight.
- Split insight puzzles for 3-13 and 8-24 into 2 separate puzzles.
- Added additional insight puzzles for [spoiler]alternate wire solutions in 1-12, 2-8 and 7-4 that become accessible after learning the wire interaction and completing the puzzles for the first time.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added entry-specific insight puzzles to puzzles with multiple entry points (Vessel 1 & Vessel 5).[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Made the wire interaction easier to notice in 5-1.[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Wires now persist until they are broken manually or when the puzzle is next completed.[/spoiler]
Can of Wormholes update for 18 May 2023
Update notes for March 18th 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1295321 Depot 1295321
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1295322 Depot 1295322
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update