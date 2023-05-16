1.9.8.3 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same

If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity



If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon



Recently, I have been busy with work, so I have not had time to write code, plus I feel that I have encountered a bottleneck and don't know what new features to add, so I have been doing long-term running tests to fix bugs

Changelog

Fixed an issue where minimized animations occasionally caused crashes

Fixed the issue that the pre-stage scheduling using snipaste screenshot display was abnormal

Fixed the issue that the dock run icon sometimes did not disappear

Fixed an issue where the shutdown animation occasionally displayed an exception

Fixed the issue that the myfinder button displayed overlap after sleep wake-up

Fixed the issue that the pre-stage scheduling window would pause wallpaper playback when using wallpaper

Revised Swedish translation, thanks to @debuggforbussiness

Fixed Bulgarian translation, thanks to @Трифон Иванов

Fix other issues

Update the digital signature of software code, all previous old versions of digital signatures will expire on May 17, 2023, after expiration, the antivirus software may report a danger warning, it is recommended to update to the latest version

Currently known issues