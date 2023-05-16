1.9.8.3 Official and beta updates

This official version and the beta version are updated at the same time, and the version number is the same
If there is an update when the file file is missing, go to Steam Client - Library List - mydockfinder - right-click menu - Properties - Local File - Verify software file integrity
If the desktop icon is not displayed after enabling pre-stage scheduling, you can right-click on the desktop-view-display desktop icon to enable display desktop icon
Recently, I have been busy with work, so I have not had time to write code, plus I feel that I have encountered a bottleneck and don't know what new features to add, so I have been doing long-term running tests to fix bugs
Changelog
- Fixed an issue where minimized animations occasionally caused crashes
- Fixed the issue that the pre-stage scheduling using snipaste screenshot display was abnormal
- Fixed the issue that the dock run icon sometimes did not disappear
- Fixed an issue where the shutdown animation occasionally displayed an exception
- Fixed the issue that the myfinder button displayed overlap after sleep wake-up
- Fixed the issue that the pre-stage scheduling window would pause wallpaper playback when using wallpaper
- Revised Swedish translation, thanks to @debuggforbussiness
- Fixed Bulgarian translation, thanks to @Трифон Иванов
- Fix other issues
- Update the digital signature of software code, all previous old versions of digital signatures will expire on May 17, 2023, after expiration, the antivirus software may report a danger warning, it is recommended to update to the latest version
Currently known issues
- The minimize icon occasionally does not appear and becomes transparent
- The MyFinder or Dock icons occasionally show a black background, but screenshots become normal
- The window closing animation can cause individual program exceptions, and the only way to do this is to add sorting items to the preferences
- CPU temperature is not supported in 13th generation Intel
Changed files in this update