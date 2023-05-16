 Skip to content

Door Kickers 2 update for 16 May 2023

Intermediary patch for intermediary update v0.35

Share · View all patches · Build 11243989 · Last edited by Wendy

  • mapgen: slightly reduced enemy count in 6-man city block buildings
  • mapgen: fixed some maps not working in Abduction mode
  • mapgen: adjusted the number of enemies outside buildings
  • mapgen: fixed HVTs not spawning in 1-tile buildings (made rare cases where no hvt was on the map)
  • mapgen: fixed map spawning without any troopers deployed
  • mapgen: fixed hidden windows on some armory tiles
  • added keybind for toggling Trooper Profiles list (set to T by default)
  • sync speed is ignored when a Sprint command is active
  • fixed scroll bar not showing up for lists in certain situations
  • the 'invite friend' coop button shows up even when Steam Overlay is disabled, with a tooltip explaining the issue
  • fixed shrapnel counting as explosives used
  • fixed several typos
  • fixed incorrect 'win' conditions when hostages died at the same time with all other enemies
  • fixed replays not working on some maps
  • fixed rclick menu not showing the crowbar option when dynamic hammer was equipped and door couldn't be open with the hammer but could be opened with the crowbar, the end
  • fixed blood splats being 2x larger than they should have
  • fixed deploy screen sometimes showing troops as dead/injured
  • fixed non-POI-generating interactibles not working
  • fixed humans becoming randmly incapacitated
  • modding: fixed some issues with the 3dsmax reference file
  • modding: fixed equipment that was overwritten by a mod showing up last in the list
  • modding: can now do custom sorting for equipment items (unused in our files, see help_equipment.txt for details)
  • modding: removed some error boxes that weren't mandatory
  • modding: updated reference 3dsmax characters file
  • editor: map size tags can be edited by the user (but only those)

