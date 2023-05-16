- mapgen: slightly reduced enemy count in 6-man city block buildings
- mapgen: fixed some maps not working in Abduction mode
- mapgen: adjusted the number of enemies outside buildings
- mapgen: fixed HVTs not spawning in 1-tile buildings (made rare cases where no hvt was on the map)
- mapgen: fixed map spawning without any troopers deployed
- mapgen: fixed hidden windows on some armory tiles
- added keybind for toggling Trooper Profiles list (set to T by default)
- sync speed is ignored when a Sprint command is active
- fixed scroll bar not showing up for lists in certain situations
- the 'invite friend' coop button shows up even when Steam Overlay is disabled, with a tooltip explaining the issue
- fixed shrapnel counting as explosives used
- fixed several typos
- fixed incorrect 'win' conditions when hostages died at the same time with all other enemies
- fixed replays not working on some maps
- fixed rclick menu not showing the crowbar option when dynamic hammer was equipped and door couldn't be open with the hammer but could be opened with the crowbar, the end
- fixed blood splats being 2x larger than they should have
- fixed deploy screen sometimes showing troops as dead/injured
- fixed non-POI-generating interactibles not working
- fixed humans becoming randmly incapacitated
- modding: fixed some issues with the 3dsmax reference file
- modding: fixed equipment that was overwritten by a mod showing up last in the list
- modding: can now do custom sorting for equipment items (unused in our files, see help_equipment.txt for details)
- modding: removed some error boxes that weren't mandatory
- modding: updated reference 3dsmax characters file
- editor: map size tags can be edited by the user (but only those)
Door Kickers 2 update for 16 May 2023
Intermediary patch for intermediary update v0.35
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Door Kickers 2 Content Depot 1239081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update