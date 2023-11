This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

The long awaited release of Last Memories has finally happened. It took a lot of effort and time to make it real. The game was originally scheduled to be released in the spring. There were problems, up to the cancellation of the release. But they all were managed to be solved. And now the game is available for everyone!

To celebrate it, the game is available at a 15% launch discount 🎁

I also want to wish you a wonderful mood and best of luck!