16 May 2023 – 14:09:26 UTC

Hi everyone,

here is a small update, the changes:

change and greatly raised the first

three bosses MaxHP (the fight were too shorts),

add a profile description for all characters.

Thank you for your support,

David Nguyen.

ps: tested slightly and demo also updated.