Hero Realms update for 19 May 2023

20230516 - Minor update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:
-Expansion selection added to Pass & Play
-Starting health added to New Hero screen

Bug fixes
-(Beta) Druid description missing

See our Discord server for detailed card rule updates

