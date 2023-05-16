 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 16 May 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

  • Fixed an issue with "face hero" movement element.
  • Fixed an issue with closing/opening projects and "saved" settings (re: backgrounds/maps).
  • Fixed an issue with doodads losing previews and crashing editor.
  • Desktop rendering/audio/control engine has all minor speed increases implemented now. Improvements coming to RPG engine next.

