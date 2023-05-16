Share · View all patches · Build 11243721 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy

Step by step,

Heart to heart,

Left, right, left,

We all fall down.

Like toy soldiers.

To celebrate the launch of Tin Hearts, which last week saw an animated prequel story narrated by legend Stephen Fry, Artists Aisha Vaughan and Kieron Pepper collaborated with Black Razor Records, the indie music label founded by Wired Productions, to create a cover of iconic and classic Toy Soldiers by Martika. The devastating beautiful track perfectly encapsulates the emotion of Tin Hearts, winner of the ‘Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game’ accolade during Gamescom 2022.

Watch below:



Behind every brilliant invention, hides a magical story. Guide a troop of tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world, in this immersive narrative puzzle adventure game from members of the team that brought you Fable.

March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. Forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of love, loss and compromise centred around the family of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Tin Hearts is out now on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and the Xbox family of consoles.

PCVR, Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 are set to be released later this year.

Wishlist below:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1831700/Tin_Hearts/