Monte Grappa map is OUT NOW!

Hello soldiers!

Your battle for the Sacred Mountain starts now!

The Monte Grappa map is now available for everyone to play for free!

Be sure to update your game and join the battle.

Additionally, we have new weaponry for you to try out! In case you’ve missed, you can check our devblog about them.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1556790/announcements/detail/6977806508505445576

We also got new cosmetic DLC for the German Empire! This cosmetic DLC contains over 40 items, including the famous Pickelhaube!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2214671/Isonzo__Expedition_Units_Pack/

Complete your Isonzo collection

Want your friend to join your conquest for Grappa or want to complete your drip set? Isonzo and various DLC items are currently on sale in celebration of Grappa’s release!

Patch notes

Here's an overview of all things included with this update.

New additions

New map: Monte Grappa

New weapons: Tettoni Mod. 1916 "Ona" (IT), Gasser M.1870 (A-H), Dreyse M1907 (DE)

New DLC: Expedition Units

Added more robust data gathering about sessions and match length, for which there will be a new EULA popup

Fixes

Added Captured Beretta M15 to German Officer as Logistics II (level 20) challenge reward

Fixed issue where XP requirements for challenges were not checked properly

Fixed floating bullets when reloading the Gewehr 98 with stripper clips

Fixed issue with Luger reload sound

Improved consistency for reward display consistency in Progression screen, including "captured" status

Fixed standing up animation looking odd in first person by removing hand animation for now

MG08/15: Improved wall collision behaviour, Fixed bash & vault animations not working, Preventing firing while mid-air, Fixed mag reappearing when interrupting reload, and prevent conflicting icons showing, fixed clip state when empty, numerous other fixes to audio and first person behaviour

Fixing being able to skip transitions when firing LMG's while tigering/sighting

Fixed M95 issue where the riflegrenade wasn't following the hand

Fixed deployed icon not reappearing after finishing reload

Glisenti grip update & shell eject fix

Tweak to audio delay for fiat revelli reload close sound

Fixed audio reload issues with Beretta M1915

Fixed not being able to bolt weapons when sprinting with manual bolting off

Removed "J" debug key that would cause you to fall through the ground [spoiler]sorry[/spoiler]

Balancing

Increased Sight Speed of G98, M88-90 and Glisenti M1910

Increased Fire Rate of M95

Decrease Fire Rate of M88-90

Increased Stopping Power of M13, Roth Steyr M1907, G88 and Beretta M15

Decreased Stopping Power of Glisenti M1910

Slowed Reload Speed of P08 and C96

As stated before, we delayed the Mac support patch for Isonzo to a later day, to ensure the stability. Here’s our updated roadmap! We hope you’ll enjoy the new- & upcoming content.

If you encounter any issues, please let us know here in the Community tab or in our Discord! Providing visuals & logs help us a lot, so if you could include those, that would be greatly appreciated!

See you at the peak soldiers!