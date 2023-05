Share · View all patches · Build 11243678 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 12:52:23 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Based on player feedback and suggestions, we have fixed some issues present in the game.

Fixed:

Fixed text display errors

Fixed the errors in some quests.

Sony PS4 controllers may not be compatible with this game.

We are working hard to provide a better gaming experience for our players.

Thank you very much.

Hanabi Games