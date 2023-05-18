Update V1.1

Howdy!

Community content:

As a demonstration of democracy, we believe that the West Hunt community should have the opportunity to actively participate in the development of this game. To achieve this, we invite you to unleash your imagination and share your creative art contributions.

Your creations can range from 2D sprays, sound effects for the Sheriff and Outlaw characters, and icons, to loading cards.

Among these submissions, we will select winners whose creations will be included in the game.

This is an exciting chance for you to leave your mark and shape the game's aesthetics.

You can share your creations at channel fan-art in our discord server



Fixes and changes:

-Profanity check on text chat.

-Time before redirecting to Menu was increased to 60 seconds: giving more time to players to click replay when the game ends.

-Number of smoke bombs value sync fixed.

-Custom game setting, disable sherrif outline affects only the outlaws.

+The Twitch drops campaign is active again

We hope you like the update, our next update will include a completely new map stay tuned!