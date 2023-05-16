 Skip to content

icosi-do update for 16 May 2023

Patch V-11: slightly better layout

Patch V-11 · Build 11243564 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Only a tiny patch polishing the user interface:

  • The left/right/esc icons have been moved slightly towards the centre to improve the layout for some aspect ratios (and the main text is a bit smaller to make space for them).
  • The areas to click the left/right/esc icons now move with the icons. (Previously they were defined relative to the window).
  • The bottom rod moves smaller distances for the credits such that it should stay inside the window for more aspect ratios.

As always, please let me know any comments!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2072541 Depot 2072541
  • Loading history…
