 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AFL 23 update for 16 May 2023

Update Notes: 16th May

Share · View all patches · Build 11243486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balanced Speccy Mark completion (play on not called)
Balanced Speccy Spoil ability
Improved Camera Starting Position of Kick-in
Improved rookie selections in Management Mode
Improved clearing of Injured/Retired players from List in Management Mode
Improved Mid-Season Draft in Management Mode
Improved Online Stability
Balanced Kicks while Tackled

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2337631 Depot 2337631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link