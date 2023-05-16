Update Notes: 16th May

Balanced Speccy Mark completion (play on not called)
Balanced Speccy Spoil ability
Improved Camera Starting Position of Kick-in
Improved rookie selections in Management Mode
Improved clearing of Injured/Retired players from List in Management Mode
Improved Mid-Season Draft in Management Mode
Improved Online Stability
Balanced Kicks while Tackled
