Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.7

- The Slow And Steady weekly challenge will now have the correct hunt settings
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update