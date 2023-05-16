 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 16 May 2023

Tempest | Hotfix v0.8.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The Slow And Steady weekly challenge will now have the correct hunt settings

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

