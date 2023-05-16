 Skip to content

Project Drift update for 16 May 2023

Minor fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where tires do not produce smoke when the handle controls car drift

Fixed some other minor bugs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2305521 Depot 2305521
