Patch v33.1

//misc changes
- Magma Gargantuan minion: His lava will no longer hurt you. He now counts as a Ranged minion (instead of Magic so each ultra minion has their own attack type).
- Restless Abyss map: Slightly reduced the size of the hole in the middle (to give a bit more room to run around).
- Rainswept Ruin mamp: This map will now always have a Reflection Pool contraption.
- Big Potoussy Bro minion: The first Potoussy raised will now always spawn close to the middle of the map (previously it could spawn closer to the edges of the map).
//bug fixes
- Viewing page 3 of the Relic Compendium/Banishment would cause a crash.
- Magma Gargantuan minion: There was a rare chance his lava pools would cause a crash.
- Restless Abyss map: In the King Gigald intro he could push you into the hole which trapped you.
- Gangly Grafted - Magma Maximus meta: This wasn't increasing the Gargantuan max cap (instead the Brodacious Maximus was).
- Goblusious: You could still Giga Banish the Money Bag relic.
- VIP Minion Outline setting: If you had the Ghostly Minions set to Full then it would draw the outline around every minion.
- Creative Plaything: If playing the Restless Abyss map you would spawn in the hole.
- Creative Plaything: If the Game Mode was set to Castle Conquest then changing the map would create the wrong contraptions.
