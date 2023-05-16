 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 16 May 2023

Patch v33.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11243381 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Magma Gargantuan minion: His lava will no longer hurt you. He now counts as a Ranged minion (instead of Magic so each ultra minion has their own attack type).
  • Restless Abyss map: Slightly reduced the size of the hole in the middle (to give a bit more room to run around).
  • Rainswept Ruin mamp: This map will now always have a Reflection Pool contraption.
  • Big Potoussy Bro minion: The first Potoussy raised will now always spawn close to the middle of the map (previously it could spawn closer to the edges of the map).

//bug fixes

  • Viewing page 3 of the Relic Compendium/Banishment would cause a crash.
  • Magma Gargantuan minion: There was a rare chance his lava pools would cause a crash.
  • Restless Abyss map: In the King Gigald intro he could push you into the hole which trapped you.
  • Gangly Grafted - Magma Maximus meta: This wasn't increasing the Gargantuan max cap (instead the Brodacious Maximus was).
  • Goblusious: You could still Giga Banish the Money Bag relic.
  • VIP Minion Outline setting: If you had the Ghostly Minions set to Full then it would draw the outline around every minion.
  • Creative Plaything: If playing the Restless Abyss map you would spawn in the hole.
  • Creative Plaything: If the Game Mode was set to Castle Conquest then changing the map would create the wrong contraptions.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1944571 Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link