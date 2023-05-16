 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

东北之夏 update for 16 May 2023

May 16th Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11243188 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mainline bug fix
  • Extra content is available now
  • Improved music gallery and in-game menu
  • Significant optimization

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121361 Depot 2121361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2121362 Depot 2121362
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link