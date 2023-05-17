1.0.7 - Build Notes Wither Release

=============================
Introducing Wither Obscuros!!!!
- The vessel of an ancient, evil, sun god, Wither uses the Sun's Form Stance to burn through the demon and the Moon’s Form Stance to amplify the charges that she deals out!
=============================
Chronal Distortion Difficulty Updates
New Battle Distortions Added
- Mordeth can join you in fighting demons, but demons will receive infernal gear
- A random exhausted card will be revived on turn start, but a random card in your hand will be exhausted on turn end
Updated Battle Distortions
- “Enemies deal 25% more damage” is now “Both teams deal +1 more Damage”
- “Player characters become stunned when their armor is broken has been” is now “Player characters will receive +3 Instability Charges and +3 Thorn Charges when their armor is broken”
- “A random enemy will have a totem power” is now “A random enemy will have a totem power, but has 25% less Health and Armor”
- “All cards cost 1 less Energy but have a 30% chance of Stunning” is now “All cards cost 1 less Energy but characters receive +1 Bramble Charges per card play”
- “Every 5 turns all Debuffs on both bands will be Cleansed” is now “Whenever a character dies all Debuffs on both bands will be Cleansed”
- “Draw +5 more cards per turn” is now “Draw +5 more cards per turn, and a random card will be discarded each time an Attack card is played”
- “Increase the cost of each subsequent card each character plays by +1 in that turn” is now “All cards cost 1 less Energy but increase the cost of each subsequent card each character plays by +1 in that turn”
- “Anyone taking any Damage gains +3 Volume Charges” is now “Anyone having their Armor broken gains +3 Volume Charges”
- “Summon a random Unstable card each turn” now includes Curse Cards
Updated Difficulty Levels
- Removed totems from the boss mutators
- Removed Heat Up from boss fights
- Removed Watch Out Of Time and Bracelet of Teeth from boss gear
- Level 5 now lets players choose 1 of 3 stance cards
- Level 10 now lets players choose 1 of 3 gear
Balance
- Removed the Leave option from some events. Now you’re going to have to make a choice.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Backbeat guards allies for only one turn
- Fixed Cleanse effects not cleansing Overheat Charges
- Fixed Nix and Tora having the guitar coloured stance FX
Changed files in this update