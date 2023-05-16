Copter Strike VR [1.80.1] [16-May-2023]

-added a new desert environment map. It was originally designed for a new game mode only but it was set up for the multiplayer ones as well (well except football)

-added a new cosmetic setting that allows the player to change their helicopter exterior skin to a digital camo skin (the colors of the teams will remain the same, red green and blue, but there will be a camo pattern on the helicopter)

-added a new cosmetic setting that allows the player to change the color of some objects from the helicopter cockpit

-added a new cosmetic setting that allows the player to change the texture pattern of some objects from the helicopter cockpit

-added a new game mode, Desert Strike, where the players have to destroy the defense AA sentry guns of the 4 bases present on the map. There are 4 difficulties: doable, maybe doable, nuts and insanely nuts. Depending on each there will be more or less sentry guns spawned in each base. The spawn points of the sentry guns are random for each game so that it doesn't feel too repetitive. Each time a sentry gun is destroyed a heal pickup will spawn in its place, allowing the player to restore their health points. Each time a player dies a revive pickup will spawn in the base that was closest to that player. In short, in order to revive your teammate you'd have to destroy all the defense of that base and then pick up the revive pickup. This game mode comes bearing gifts as well. The players who successfully fcomplete the mission on 'insanely nuts' difficulty will unlock the 3 new cosmetic settings mentioned above.

-fixed an issue with the altitude limit which made the helicopter pop down too fast if it reached the max altitude. Now the altitude limit should be smooth. It is also bigger now, 140 meters above the ground.

-added map voting screen to Co-Op game modes, so that there is continuity and the players don't have to go to main menu and recreate a lobby after a game

-made the helicopter sticks hitboxes larger so that they can be grabbed easier

-various code optimizations

-various bug fixes