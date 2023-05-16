 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix for Major Update, May 16th

Naval Action update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix for Major Update, May 16th

Last edited by Wendy

Captains,

in today's hotfix, May 16th, following fixes were applied:

Ship tunes
  • Stern and bow HP slightly lowered.
  • Structure HP also slightly lowered. These two changes will allow easier critical hits on structure by raking.
Gun tunes
  • Carriage thickness is increased depending on caliber: this will reduce gun loss from cannonballs especially at heavier calibers.
Other changes
  • Santa Ana BR adjusted and other ships tunes.
  • Santa Ana and Rotterdam ships were withdrawn from the Paint DLC to fix user interface issues.

