Hotfix for Major Update, May 16th

Captains,
in today's hotfix, May 16th, following fixes were applied:
Ship tunes
- Stern and bow HP slightly lowered.
- Structure HP also slightly lowered. These two changes will allow easier critical hits on structure by raking.
Gun tunes
- Carriage thickness is increased depending on caliber: this will reduce gun loss from cannonballs especially at heavier calibers.
Other changes
- Santa Ana BR adjusted and other ships tunes.
- Santa Ana and Rotterdam ships were withdrawn from the Paint DLC to fix user interface issues.
Changed depots in dirty branch