Void: Edge of Existence Patch 1.1.21

Hey All, I am Pleased To Announce A New Game Mode "Rift Mode" to Come into Void, Please Enjoy.

Change Log:

Rift Mode is To Survive as long as possible until the timer runs out while aiming to achieve the highest score

Auto Generated Levels and Creatures ( Mobs )

Loot Table: Drops Additional Consumables for General Loot Table and Epic Loot Tables Drops Equipable Items

1 - 4 Minutes Auto Gen Timer

Rifts Start at Level State 1 and Score Is Reset to 0

Time Fragment:

-Gives Bonus Time if Found (1 Minute)

-Spawns Between 1 - 2 Minutes

-Increases Level State (+1) , Increasing New Spawns To Scale To The New State.

-Time Fragments have a 50% To Give Bonus Time and Despawn after 60 Seconds

Adaptive Score:

Undead:

Variation(s) 1 - 8

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 5]

2 = [0 - 10]

3 = [0 - 15]

4 = [0 - 20]

5 = [0 - 25]

6 = [0 - 30]

7 = [0 - 35]

8 = [0 - 40]

Imps:

Variation(s) 1 - 5

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 10]

2 = [0 - 15]

3 = [0 - 20]

4 = [0 - 25]

5 = [0 - 30]

Fire Elementals:

Variation(s) 1 - 5

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 10]

2 = [0 - 20]

3 = [0 - 30]

4 = [0 - 40]

5 = [0 - 50]

Earth Elementals:

Variation(s) 1 - 6

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 20]

2 = [0 - 30]

3 = [0 - 40]

4 = [0 - 50]

5 = [0 - 60]

6 = [0 - 70]

Rare Elites:

Rare Elites Will Increate Level State by +1 For Each Slain.

Rares Spawn Between 1 - 3 Minutes From Random Spawners

Rares Will Spawn More Mob Variations upon Slaying

Rares Provide 1 Minute Bonus Time Once Slain

Fire Lord:

Bonus Ability: Incinerate

Variation(s) 1 - 5

Score: 100

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 100]

2 = [0 - 150]

3 = [0 - 200]

4 = [0 - 250]

5 = [0 - 300]

Imp King:

Bonus Ability: Void Orbs

Variation(s) 1 - 5

Score: 100

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 100]

2 = [0 - 150]

3 = [0 - 200]

4 = [0 - 250]

5 = [0 - 300]

Earth Breaker:

Bonus Ability: Rock Shatter

Variation(s) 1 - 6

Score: 100

Bonus Score On Variation:

1 = [0 - 50]

2 = [0 - 100]

3 = [0 - 150]

4 = [0 - 200]

5 = [0 - 250]

6 = [0 - 300]

HitBoxes:

Some Hitboxes Have Been Adjusted to improve accuracy and Damage Dealt has been amended to reflect the changes done.

The Mob(s) that have been adjusted are, Undead, Rats, Imp Explosive, Imp, Earth Elemental.

Have An Awesome Day,

Dala(Jon)