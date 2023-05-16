 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Arcane Wilds update for 16 May 2023

Update 0.4.10

Share · View all patches · Build 11242863 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.10 revamps the tier progression of the Tribe by introducing the tribal ritual.

Patch Notes:

Features:

  • Tribe can now perform rituals at the ritual pole
  • Tribe unlocks higher tiers through rituals instead of research

Main Menu:

  • Restyled main menu and other parts of the UI
  • Improved lobby finding ease of use by removing some of the filters
  • Resolved an issue where AI was not properly removed from a lobby

Balancing:

  • Confused creatures turn rogue instantly when taking damage
  • Horseback Spear Warrior health reduced to 55 from 170
  • Horseback Spear Warrior health upgrade is now much cheaper
  • Increased effect of tier 4 upgrades of Army and Colony
  • New tier 4 upgrade for Tribe: Horseback Warrior armor increase

AI:

  • AI now keeps attacking instead of retreating after a few structure kills
  • Resolved an issue where AI went passive after a failed rush

Mission:

  • Pike Infantry and Sniper no longer need to be unlocked
  • Trade cart in escort side objective is now allied with the player

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1492052 Depot 1492052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1492053 Depot 1492053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link