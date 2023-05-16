Update 0.4.10 revamps the tier progression of the Tribe by introducing the tribal ritual.
Patch Notes:
Features:
- Tribe can now perform rituals at the ritual pole
- Tribe unlocks higher tiers through rituals instead of research
Main Menu:
- Restyled main menu and other parts of the UI
- Improved lobby finding ease of use by removing some of the filters
- Resolved an issue where AI was not properly removed from a lobby
Balancing:
- Confused creatures turn rogue instantly when taking damage
- Horseback Spear Warrior health reduced to 55 from 170
- Horseback Spear Warrior health upgrade is now much cheaper
- Increased effect of tier 4 upgrades of Army and Colony
- New tier 4 upgrade for Tribe: Horseback Warrior armor increase
AI:
- AI now keeps attacking instead of retreating after a few structure kills
- Resolved an issue where AI went passive after a failed rush
Mission:
- Pike Infantry and Sniper no longer need to be unlocked
- Trade cart in escort side objective is now allied with the player
Changed files in this update