Jylko - 1.021

Upgrade Modification :
Vortex Lv.1 ---> Create a copy of your right weapon around you.
Vortex Lv.2 ---> Create a copy of your weapons around you.
Ghost Lv.1 ---> Projectiles hunt enemies.
Ghost Lv.2 ---> Increases weapon range.
Classic mode only
- Game Master Lv.1 ---> Give a random weapon to each room, keeps weapon level.
- Game Master Lv.2 ---> Gives a random legendary weapon to each room, keeps weapon level.
Survival Mode Only :
Game Master Lv.1 ---> Gives a random weapon every 15 sec, keeps weapon level.
Game Master Lv.2 ---> Gives a random legendary weapon every 15 sec, keeps weapon level.
Second Life Lv.1 ---> Weapons on the ground can turn into Iron Scroll after 30 sec.
Second Life Lv.2 ---> Weapons on the ground turn into Iron Scroll after 30 sec.
Bugfix :
- Elder Best Lv.2 ---> Projectile in the back was not appearing correctly.
- Plan B Lv.1 ---> Bombs didn't disappear between rooms.
- Ghost Lv.2 ---> Projectiles did not follow the enemies.
