 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jylko: Through The Song update for 16 May 2023

Jylko - 1.021

Share · View all patches · Build 11242855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrade Modification :

  • Vortex Lv.1 ---> Create a copy of your right weapon around you.

  • Vortex Lv.2 ---> Create a copy of your weapons around you.

  • Ghost Lv.1 ---> Projectiles hunt enemies.

  • Ghost Lv.2 ---> Increases weapon range.

Classic mode only

  • Game Master Lv.1 ---> Give a random weapon to each room, keeps weapon level.
  • Game Master Lv.2 ---> Gives a random legendary weapon to each room, keeps weapon level.

Survival Mode Only :

  • Game Master Lv.1 ---> Gives a random weapon every 15 sec, keeps weapon level.

  • Game Master Lv.2 ---> Gives a random legendary weapon every 15 sec, keeps weapon level.

  • Second Life Lv.1 ---> Weapons on the ground can turn into Iron Scroll after 30 sec.

  • Second Life Lv.2 ---> Weapons on the ground turn into Iron Scroll after 30 sec.

Bugfix :

  • Elder Best Lv.2 ---> Projectile in the back was not appearing correctly.
  • Plan B Lv.1 ---> Bombs didn't disappear between rooms.
  • Ghost Lv.2 ---> Projectiles did not follow the enemies.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097101 Depot 2097101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link