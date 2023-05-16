Update 1.3.6

Hi!
We are releasing a new update for SOTI. This time it's mostly bug fixes and minor changes, while we are working hard on new content. We'll have more news about it soon - follow us so you don't miss it!
Changes
The Airship pilot will visit your island every 3 days now (it was 4 before);
Some localization updates, including translation fixes;
Tea Infusion won't harm you anymore;
Owl is showing up correctly in multiplayer now;
Fixed the scaling of Town's map;
Bug report tool should be working again!
Fixed stuck item selection tooltip in crafting menu;
Small Sword is now showing up in the Museum;
Fixed a weird bug with airship pilot minimap icon - it was waaay too big.
