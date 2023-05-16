In response to valuable player feedback, we are thrilled to announce the release of Hotfix version 1.4.1. This update primarily focuses on addressing various bugs and issues reported by our passionate community. As an added bonus, we have taken the opportunity to introduce some new features and improvements.

Lubricating a door hinge would consume all available oil instead of just one unit. We've rectified this oversight, allowing the lubrication of door hinges to consume only a single unit of oil, as originally intended.

The destruction of plastic boxes was previously unreliable, but no longer! We've addressed this bug, guaranteeing proper destruction effects for plastic boxes.

Destruction effects for stone and metal build parts were not functioning correctly. Fear not, for we have revamped these effects to ensure a satisfying visual experience when destroying structures.

In multiplayer mode, some clients encountered an unfortunate issue where bandits and soldier NPCs would inexplicably become invisible. We've rectified this bug, making them visible and providing a seamless multiplayer experience for everyone.

Bunkers were experiencing functionality issues for certain players. We've diligently resolved these problems, ensuring that bunkers now function as intended for all players.

Elevator Improvement, Elevators have been enhanced to align correctly and can now only be built on foundations and floors, snapping into place for a more streamlined construction experience.

Player feedback regarding the RPG weapon's effectiveness has been taken to heart. As a result, we have significantly increased the RPG weapon damage by an impressive 200%.

The weight of all magazines and ammunition has been reduced by a substantial 50%, lightening the load for all adventurers and ensuring swift and nimble combat encounters.

Makeshift arrows can now be conveniently stacked up to five units, providing a more efficient and organized inventory management experience.

Makeshift traps have been enhanced to hold up to five arrows, allowing players to set up formidable defenses with greater ease and tactical advantage.

Previously, NPCs' dropped loot would persist indefinitely, cluttering the environment. Now, NPCs' dropped loot will automatically despawn after 30 minutes, alleviating clutter and maintaining a pristine game world.

We are pleased to announce the addition of the ability to craft a ceiling lamp in Workbench Tier 2. Illuminate your surroundings and create the perfect ambiance in your shelters with this new crafting option.