Easier Spaceship Unlocks!! - v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11242681 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 11:09:28 UTC by Wendy

I've noticed the requirements for unlocking new spaceships have been too high so I decided to make unlocking them a little easier!

Update features:

Lower spaceship unlock requirements on all spaceships.

Adjusted star target requirements.

Spaceship doesn't get stuck to the ceiling anymore when hugging the ceiling while shooting downwards.

Side note:

Also! If you've been enjoying Ogre Chambers DX, you will surely like my next game, a fishing roguelike releasing soon on 25th of May! Please check it out :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1808320/Lake_of_Creatures/