Easier Spaceship Unlocks!! - v1.0.2

I've noticed the requirements for unlocking new spaceships have been too high so I decided to make unlocking them a little easier!
Update features:
- Lower spaceship unlock requirements on all spaceships.
- Adjusted star target requirements.
- Spaceship doesn't get stuck to the ceiling anymore when hugging the ceiling while shooting downwards.
Side note:
Also! If you've been enjoying Ogre Chambers DX, you will surely like my next game, a fishing roguelike releasing soon on 25th of May! Please check it out :)
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1808320/Lake_of_Creatures/
Changed files in this update