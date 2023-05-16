 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ogre Chambers DX update for 16 May 2023

Easier Spaceship Unlocks!! - v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11242681 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've noticed the requirements for unlocking new spaceships have been too high so I decided to make unlocking them a little easier!

Update features:

  • Lower spaceship unlock requirements on all spaceships.
  • Adjusted star target requirements.
  • Spaceship doesn't get stuck to the ceiling anymore when hugging the ceiling while shooting downwards.
Side note:

Also! If you've been enjoying Ogre Chambers DX, you will surely like my next game, a fishing roguelike releasing soon on 25th of May! Please check it out :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1808320/Lake_of_Creatures/

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2280441 Depot 2280441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link