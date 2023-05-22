Animaze v1.26.12038 Animaze PRO/Plus 23 release

Hello animazing community,

We are thrilled to share that our brand-new Steam-exclusive Animaze Plus/Pro 23 DLC lifetime products are making their debut earlier this year! We have some exciting news for you as well. We will be continuously updating the Animaze Plus/Pro 23 DLCs until August 31st, 2023. After this date, only the subscription will receive updates.

Curious about the main differences between our lifetime products and subscriptions?

Visit our FAQ page for detailed information.

We want to highlight an amazing benefit for our Live Service subscribers. If you have an active yearly subscription when the new yearly iteration is released (date limit is 19th of May 2023), you'll receive it at no extra cost. Yes, you heard it right! You can enjoy the latest Animaze version forever, even if your subscription expires. As a token of our gratitude for your full-year commitment, we want to ensure you always have access to the Animaze version of that year.

Automatic DLC grants will be processed in the next couple of days.

What are the lifetime perks you get with Animaze Plus 23 and Animaze Pro 23?

Ability to remove the watermark

Virtual Camera refresh rate increased to 60 FPS

Dedicated capture window with true alpha channel and Spout2 support

Unlimited Twitch actions

Export video with MP4 encoder (MPEG is free tier)

Access to the entire Animaze art slate including avatars, backgrounds, props, and more:

80+ customizable avatars

35+ customizable backgrounds

90+ customizable accessories

(applies to Animaze Pro 23) Pro-Streamer commercial rights for streamers earning $500+ per month/$6000 + per year

(applies to Animaze Pro 23) Access to select Holotech Originals content sources of your choice, enabling you to modify the original avatar/background/prop to better complement your identity (up to 2 avatars, 5 accessories, 2 backgrounds and 3 emotes).

As always, we love hearing what you think about the new content and Animaze! Tell us what you’d like to see added to Animaze on our Discord server, email us at support[@]animaze[.]us, or message us on Twitter!

Thank you for being a part of our community, and we can't wait to see what you create with Animaze!

The Holotech Team