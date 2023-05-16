Progress Report 92

Share · View all patches · Build 11242524 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 11:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Version 0.93 will be released today in a few minutes. Work on 0.94 continues, to update the statistics, we need to make small changes to the already finished scenes. In the meantime, we're also parallelly rendering new prepared images.

-Already finished scenes: 2 out of 12

-Rendered images: 134

-Processed images: 0

-Posed animations: 0

-Rendered animations: 0

-Processed animations: 0

-Scenes assembled and in code: 0 out of 12

ChangeLog v0.93b:

Story Scenes: Ellen, Amelia, Alexandra, Elena

New Images: 288

New Animations: 25

+Added German translation

+Fixed minor bugs

+Two crashes in Russian version fixed

All the best, Super Alex.

P. S.

This update did not come out very big, as we focused on technical improvements. But the next two updates will be truly epic...

P. S. S.

A friendly reminder: check the new app on your smartphone

Choose which girl gets naked first on our Patreon