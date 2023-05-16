 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Amnesia update for 16 May 2023

Progress Report 92

Share · View all patches · Build 11242524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Version 0.93 will be released today in a few minutes. Work on 0.94 continues, to update the statistics, we need to make small changes to the already finished scenes. In the meantime, we're also parallelly rendering new prepared images.

-Already finished scenes: 2 out of 12
-Rendered images: 134
-Processed images: 0
-Posed animations: 0
-Rendered animations: 0
-Processed animations: 0
-Scenes assembled and in code: 0 out of 12

ChangeLog v0.93b:
Story Scenes: Ellen, Amelia, Alexandra, Elena
New Images: 288
New Animations: 25
+Added German translation
+Fixed minor bugs
+Two crashes in Russian version fixed

All the best, Super Alex.

P. S.
This update did not come out very big, as we focused on technical improvements. But the next two updates will be truly epic...

P. S. S.
A friendly reminder: check the new app on your smartphone

Choose which girl gets naked first on our Patreon

Changed files in this update

Amnesia Content Depot 1823381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link