Progress Report 92

Version 0.93 will be released today in a few minutes. Work on 0.94 continues, to update the statistics, we need to make small changes to the already finished scenes. In the meantime, we're also parallelly rendering new prepared images.
-Already finished scenes: 2 out of 12
-Rendered images: 134
-Processed images: 0
-Posed animations: 0
-Rendered animations: 0
-Processed animations: 0
-Scenes assembled and in code: 0 out of 12
ChangeLog v0.93b:
Story Scenes: Ellen, Amelia, Alexandra, Elena
New Images: 288
New Animations: 25
+Added German translation
+Fixed minor bugs
+Two crashes in Russian version fixed
All the best, Super Alex.
P. S.
This update did not come out very big, as we focused on technical improvements. But the next two updates will be truly epic...
P. S. S.
