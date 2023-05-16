Patch 6.9 - New Battle Royale Skinbox and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 11242457 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 10:13:09 UTC by Wendy



Hey Survivors!

Our patch comes a bit late but the main reason is, we are working and focusing our time on the Survival rework right now. We know it's hard since we can not share so much as of right now but we will try to finish background tasks soon and then we are able to share some information.

Now this patch mainly includes the new Battle Royale Skinbox which can be obtained by just playing the Battle Royale game mode. We also did some small adjustments but more later.

Battle Royale Skinbox 2023



*Will be available later this day

Other changes:

Shotguns do not have headshot multiplier anymore We figured out a way to balance shotguns. We did remove the headshot multiplier and gonna see how it goes gameplaywise now. We might have to adjust the shotguns later

Fixed some achievements on Steam Some of the achievements were old and got lost over time. We did fix some of these and continue working on the rest.

Reset reputation will now show in your GC logs

Survival Rework