Eclectic Expansion Enterprise update for 16 May 2023

Updating to Build 3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

Just a quick update to build 3 to fix some issues, because insomnia can keep me from sleep, but it can't keep me from code.

New Features

  • By popular request, added a setting to turn off UI animations completely

Bug Fixes

  • Optimized the UI animations to work more smoothly and consistently
  • Fixed mouse click and drag interfering with click to select tile (please post a bug report if you're still having issues with needing to click a tile more than once to select it)
  • A bunch of futzing around with the WebGL version, but that shouldn't impact anything on the standalone PC side.

