Updating to Build 3

Hello Everyone,
Just a quick update to build 3 to fix some issues, because insomnia can keep me from sleep, but it can't keep me from code.
New Features
- By popular request, added a setting to turn off UI animations completely
Bug Fixes
- Optimized the UI animations to work more smoothly and consistently
- Fixed mouse click and drag interfering with click to select tile (please post a bug report if you're still having issues with needing to click a tile more than once to select it)
- A bunch of futzing around with the WebGL version, but that shouldn't impact anything on the standalone PC side.
Changed files in this update