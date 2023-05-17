Kingdom Under Fire Update 17th May 2023

Kingdom Under Fire v1.333
Indirectly select external objects function.
- Added a feature that indirectly selects external buildings/rides when units inside guard posts, balloons, or dirigibles are selected.
- When internal units selected through indirect selection, the selection circle is displayed in yellow (neutral color). This is to differentiate it from the directly selected units.
- When the balloon/dirigible, which were designated as the leader, is indirectly selected, it is displayed in sky blue.
- Added a feature where the indirect selection of buildings/rides is automatically canceled when the selected internal unit comes out, and the unit that came out is shifted to the selected state.
- Added a feature to make rides obey to movement commands instead of units when a unit within the ride is selected.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would move to the ride boarding location instead of the current location in the group location display function.
- Fixed the issue where units in the selected group do not fall out of the member display even if they are inside the ride.
- Added a feature where when all units in the selection group are inside a ride, the ride will be shifted to an indirectly selected state by itself.
Human Alliance
- Added an effect where the Divine Light suppresses the attack of bats summoned by Richter.
- Castles and road castles are modified to support 20 population each.
- Fixed the issue so that the Mage can use the castle portal by designating the castle regardless of the development of the Astral Gate.
- Restored the feature to exclude the nearest halls from the casting location when using a non-designated castle portal.
- Reduced Dome of Negation MP consumption from 200 to 170.
- Fixed the issue regarding Divine Light. Once the Divine Light is deployed after moving, the duration is not affected even if the distance to the caster is changed.
- (Casual/Family) Modified to allow Bomber Wings to shoot at close-range air units. It can only be done with a forced attack, and the Bomber Wing itself will also takes splash damage.
Dark Legion
- When an Ogre casts Bloodlust, it will automatically attack enemy units blocking its path.
- When the Shadow Puppet is not in a burrow state, it automatically attacks (explodes) enemy units blocking its path while moving.
- Modified to allow bringing upgraded magic when Vampire's Memory Leech skill is used.
- (Casual/Family) Adjusted Shadow Puppet’s explosion delay time from 0.7 seconds to 1 second.
Common
- Added the function to select all leaders on the screen by double-clicking on the leader or ctrl click.
- When the Hall’s rally point is assigned to a resource mine, the function to automatically collect resources from the mine as soon as a worker appears is added.
- Added hero selection and camera movement key '/' - Each time you press the / key, you select a hero one by one.
- Fixed the issue where the selection circle of the leader group remained when pressing a number, comma, period, / whilst the leader group was in designated state.
System
- Increased the amount of resource collection in casual mode by 1.5 times. This is to ensure that you have the resources to run your opening build regardless of your opponent's skills.
- Modified the initial number of workers in casual mode to be randomly set from 2 to 6. This is to reduce the gap of skill abilities caused by the difference in detailed knowledge of the opening build.
- Increased the amount of resources collected in family mode by 3 times. This is to make it easier to execute various tactics.
Locus Game Chain
- Improved initial synchronization time
