 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 16 May 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11242213 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • after killing NPCs sometimes flew up
  • NPS flew near the monument
  • some stores did not have a quest NPC
  • loot balance
  • added new hints to the boot menu

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962571 Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link