- after killing NPCs sometimes flew up
- NPS flew near the monument
- some stores did not have a quest NPC
- loot balance
- added new hints to the boot menu
STOLEN CITY update for 16 May 2023
Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1962571 Depot 1962571
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update