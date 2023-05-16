- General : Optimisations (a lot for player selection and asset loading, some for in-game engine). As a result, the game doesn't need to store textures in the Cache folder any more. Therefore, all files you may already have in that folder become useless and may be deleted.
- Modding : Optimisations above include some changes in the way modding behaves, especially with bags and rackets. Some of them won't appear until mod fixes are available.
- Interface / Character selection : Character selection has been modified to include a summary of each character's stats.
- Gameplay : Smash gameplay has been revised to a similar system as pre-2.0. A gameplay mechanic has been added specifically to ignore smash spot when needed.
- Tutorial : Lesson 404 has been added to explain how to ignore smash spot.
- Gameplay/Settings : Added possibility to always play facing the camera.
- Settings : V-Sync setting is now properly applied in menus, also can be modified from in-game and is applied immediately when modified.
- Editor : Added buttons below 3D view, respectively for texture refresh and writing base modding custom textures for outift, racket and bag based on current settings.
- Lobby/Visual : Condensed all anonymous users in one line.
- Translation : Spanish translation updated courtesy of @jc_hornachos#1804.
- Many bug fixes
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 16 May 2023
Version 2.2.0 : Optimisations and new features
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator Content Depot 779431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update