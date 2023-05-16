 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 16 May 2023

Version 2.2.0 : Optimisations and new features

Build 11242150

  • General : Optimisations (a lot for player selection and asset loading, some for in-game engine). As a result, the game doesn't need to store textures in the Cache folder any more. Therefore, all files you may already have in that folder become useless and may be deleted.
  • Modding : Optimisations above include some changes in the way modding behaves, especially with bags and rackets. Some of them won't appear until mod fixes are available.
  • Interface / Character selection : Character selection has been modified to include a summary of each character's stats.
  • Gameplay : Smash gameplay has been revised to a similar system as pre-2.0. A gameplay mechanic has been added specifically to ignore smash spot when needed.
  • Tutorial : Lesson 404 has been added to explain how to ignore smash spot.
  • Gameplay/Settings : Added possibility to always play facing the camera.
  • Settings : V-Sync setting is now properly applied in menus, also can be modified from in-game and is applied immediately when modified.
  • Editor : Added buttons below 3D view, respectively for texture refresh and writing base modding custom textures for outift, racket and bag based on current settings.
  • Lobby/Visual : Condensed all anonymous users in one line.
  • Translation : Spanish translation updated courtesy of @jc_hornachos#1804.
  • Many bug fixes

