BattleJuice Alchemist Playtest update for 16 May 2023

Hotfix 0.24403

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enemies

  • Tweaked Pumpkin Demon's attack pattern in tutorial level to teach close combat mechanic better.

Various

  • Fixed the player's chest showing the wrong name when hovered.

World

  • Fixed an issue with treasure chest texture.

