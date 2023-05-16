The Suits Have Gone Mad! - Update 1.0.2

Hey all,
Another tiny update. Just aiming to fix the little parts that people are struggling with.
- The second Suit that breaks through the window will now occur after the elevator doors open.
- The Suits that can be tripped on in the chase sequence stick out of their doors less.
- The encounter in Parlov's office has a couple bugs/softlock issues fixed.
Cheers!
Side note: Development has already begun on the 2nd chapter. Catch any previews and teasers on my Twitter.
Changed files in this update