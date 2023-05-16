The Suits Have Gone Mad! - Update 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11241990 · Last edited 16 May 2023 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Hey all,

Another tiny update. Just aiming to fix the little parts that people are struggling with.

The second Suit that breaks through the window will now occur after the elevator doors open.

The Suits that can be tripped on in the chase sequence stick out of their doors less.

The encounter in Parlov's office has a couple bugs/softlock issues fixed.

Cheers!

Side note: Development has already begun on the 2nd chapter. Catch any previews and teasers on my Twitter.