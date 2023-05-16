V1.34- Version Update Announcement

Hello everyone, this update has made adjustments to the game balance. If you encounter any problems or are dissatisfied with the gameplay, please respond within the community and we will read your feedback!

Change content

In this update, we have reduced the difficulty of some achievements. If your weapon did not achieve an achievement before, but after this update, it shows that the achievement has been completed and the 5 weapons required for the final weapon achievement have not been added, please bring this weapon to the map to kill a few monsters and pop up the achievement achievement pop-up window.

For balance reasons, we have increased the CD for 'Return to Heaven' by 1 second, while reducing the invincibility time for 'Emergency Evasion' from 3 seconds to 2 seconds.

For BOSS strength, we have reduced its health, damage reduction, movement speed, and attack to a certain extent.

This is a temporary update patch. It will take some time for major version updates, and there should be some minor updates or patches during this period ( ^ ▽ ^ )