 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jigsaw Puzzle World update for 16 May 2023

1.0.7 - New Background Styles

Share · View all patches · Build 11241917 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update which adds 7 new background image textures.
You can find them in the options menu!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367471 Depot 2367471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link