This is a small update which adds 7 new background image textures.
You can find them in the options menu!
Jigsaw Puzzle World update for 16 May 2023
1.0.7 - New Background Styles
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This is a small update which adds 7 new background image textures.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2367471 Depot 2367471
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update