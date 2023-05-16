 Skip to content

Drop - System Breach update for 16 May 2023

DROP - System Breach Build 1370

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Updating the effect of the Wingman Daemon

  • Steam Leaderboard with the following metrics:
    Credits earned
    The number of completed Drops
    Time of completing the story (Normal and Hardcore mode)

  • At the final console message, the player can see their time spent in the campaign

Changed files in this update

