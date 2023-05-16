-
Updating the effect of the Wingman Daemon
-
Steam Leaderboard with the following metrics:
Credits earned
The number of completed Drops
Time of completing the story (Normal and Hardcore mode)
-
At the final console message, the player can see their time spent in the campaign
Drop - System Breach update for 16 May 2023
DROP - System Breach Build 1370
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1902301 Depot 1902301
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1902302 Depot 1902302
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update